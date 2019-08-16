El partido animalista PACMA ha asegurado que gracias a su mediación se ha conseguido suspender el festejo denominado moto torera previsto para este pasado jueves en la localidad conquense de Minglanilla, después de denunciar que requería de la introducción de vehículos a motor dentro del recinto taurino, algo que "supone riesgos y atenta contra la integridad de los animales que son utilizados en los festejos".
Según explica el PACMA en nota de prensa, el festejo "incurría en irregularidades graves, ya que no se ajustaba a la normativa de festejos taurinos aplicable".
Recuerda el partido que en 2018 ya denunció un festejo similar que tuvo lugar en Aldaia/Quart (Valencia), "que derivó en una sanción". "Desde entonces y hasta la fecha no se ha vuelto a celebrar este festejo en la Comunidad Valenciana", celebran.
"Es una buena noticia la suspensión de un festejo en el que se persigue a motor a un animal indefenso", asegura Raquel Aguilar
La portavoz del PACMA en la región, Raquel Aguilar, ha calificado como "una buena noticia" la suspensión de un festejo "en el que se persigue y acosa a motor a un animal indefenso".
Al tiempo, ha avisado de que el PACMA "sigue alerta para denunciar y perseguir cualquier festejo que incumpla la legislación o incurra en irregularidades".
"Nuestro objetivo es la prohibición de la tauromaquia por la vía legal, pero mientras tanto demostraremos que no vamos a permitir que sigan celebrando festejos saltándose la ley con total impunidad", ha zanjado.
