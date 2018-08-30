Público
Maltrato animal Un perro muere asfixiado de calor en el interior de un vehículo en Fuenlabrada

Los agentes lograron rescatar a uno de los dos perros que estaban en el interior del vehículo y lo trasladaron al veterinario.

Uno de los perros rescatados del interior de un coche por la Policía de Fuenlabrada./ Twitter Policía Fuenlabrada

La Policía local de Fuenlabrada ha abierto diligencias por un presunto delito de maltrato animal contra el dueño de un perro que murió asfixiado por un golpe de calor este miércoles en el municipio, al dejarlo encerrado en el interior de un vehículo y expuesto al sol.

Agentes de la Policía Local de Fuenlabrada, del equipo ‘Antón’ de Protección Animal, fueron alertados telefónicamente de la existencia de “dos perros encerrados en el interior de un vehículo”, a plena luz del sol, han informado fuentes policiales en sus redes sociales.

Estas mismas fuentes han explicado que cuando llegaron los agentes al vehículo uno de los perros “ya había fallecido” a causa del calor, mientras que el segundo de los canes fue “rescatado y asistido por un golpe de calor” y posteriormente “trasladado de manera urgente a un centro veterinario”.

El perro trasladado se encuentra “fuera de peligro en observación veterinaria”, mientras que su dueño se enfrenta ahora a un presunto delito de maltrato animal, tanto por el fallecimiento de uno de los perros, como por el sufrimiento sufrido por el otro, con multas que pueden oscilar entre los 6.000 y los 18.000 euros.

“No nos casamos de repetirlo, en verano nunca dejes tus mascotas dentro del coche mientras te esperan”, insiste la Policía en sus redes sociales.

