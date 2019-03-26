Público
Maltrato animal Dos perros pasan varios días deshidratados encerrados en un coche en Madrid

La Policía Municipal del distrito de Usera encontró en el interior del vehículo, lleno de heces y vómitos, un can adulto llamado 'Kongo', de raza American Stanford cruzado con Dogo Argentino y a su cachorro de pocos meses de vida. 

Los perros estaban muy delgados, hambrientos y deshidratados en un pequeño habitáculo lleno de heces y vómitos./ POLICÍA MUNICIPAL DE MADRID

Agentes de la Policía Municipal del distrito de Usera han hallado dos perros de razas potencialmente peligrosas en el interior de un vehículo totalmente cerrado y estacionado en el madrileño barrio de San Fermín, ha informado a una portavoz del Cuerpo Local. Los agentes realizaban este domingo sobre las 14.20 horas un patrullaje preventivo por la zona cuando divisaron el vehículo, situado en la calle Generalife. En el interior había un can adulto llamado 'Kongo', de raza American Stanford cruzado con Dogo Argentino y a su cachorro de pocos meses de vida.

Se encontraban muy delgados, hambrientos y deshidratados en un pequeño habitáculo lleno de heces y vómitos. Los vecinos aseguraron que los perros llevaban varios días allí expuestos y sin ventilación al calor del día y al frío de la noche.

Los agentes llamaron a la Unidad de Medio Ambiente de la Policía Municipal, que verificó a través del chip al propietario del animal, quien no fue localizado. Así, fueron trasladados al Servicio Veterinario Municipal de Urgencias de Madrid (Sevemur). Los agentes de la Unidad realizará una investigación por un delito de maltrato animal.

