La asociación animalista PETA ha criticado la nueva película de Quentin Tarantino por "promocionar" crueldad hacia los perros. La plataforma denuncia que la película Érase una vez en… Hollywood "usa los perros de un criador de pitbulls que aparentemente crió, vendió y expuso pitbulls sin licencia, violando una ley federal de Estados Unidos."
"Los pitbulls son encadenados, enjaulados, descuidados, golpeados, les hacen pasar hambre, les prenden fuego y los obligan a pelear hasta la muerte", denuncia la asociación en un comunicado.
"Al igual que los perros que aparecen" en la nueva película de Tarantino, "les mutilan las orejas para tener una apariencia 'más ruda'", asegura la directora de PETA, Elisa Allen.
Por ese motivo, "PETA insta al público a no comprar entradas para una película que apoya la cría de pitbulls y que contribuye a la afluencia interminable de pitbulls maltratados y abandonados en los refugios de nuestro país".
