Maltrato animal La Policía de Getafe salva a varios cachorros de perros y gatos de ser arrojados a las vías del tren

La Policía de Getafe, una localidad madrileña, ha evitado que un hombre arrojase a unas camadas de perros y gatos a las vías del tren que estaban escondidos en una mochila.

Cachorros. / Policía de Getafe

Los agentes se personaron en la estación de Getafe avisados por un mensaje de la protectora de animales Patrulla Canina, que a través de las redes sociales informó sobre la situación y pidió ayuda.

El hombre había escondido a varios cachorros de mastín y a siete gatos en una mochila, con la clara intención de deshacerse de ellos arrojando a los animales a las vías, pero los agentes lo evitaron  y trasladados al Centro de Protección Animal de Getafe.

Finalmente, la Policía local ha abierto diligencias contra este hombre, ya que puede tratarse de un delito de maltrato animal.

