La Policía de Getafe, una localidad madrileña, ha evitado que un hombre arrojase a unas camadas de perros y gatos a las vías del tren que estaban escondidos en una mochila.
Los agentes se personaron en la estación de Getafe avisados por un mensaje de la protectora de animales Patrulla Canina, que a través de las redes sociales informó sobre la situación y pidió ayuda.
El hombre había escondido a varios cachorros de mastín y a siete gatos en una mochila, con la clara intención de deshacerse de ellos arrojando a los animales a las vías, pero los agentes lo evitaron y trasladados al Centro de Protección Animal de Getafe.
Tras un mensaje en #RRSS de la Protectora @Patrullacanina_ pidiendo ayuda, los 👮♀️👮♂️ localizan al varon que amenazaba con arrojar a las vías del tren a los cachorros que llevaba en una mochila cerrada. Se abren diligencias por un posible delito de maltrato animal.— Policía Local de Getafe (@PoliciadeGetafe) August 13, 2019
We ❤️animals🐕🐈 pic.twitter.com/1PLQzYx9h1
Finalmente, la Policía local ha abierto diligencias contra este hombre, ya que puede tratarse de un delito de maltrato animal.
