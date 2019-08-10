Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Maltrato animal Los taurinos intentan silenciar la protesta animalista en Baleares con el 'Cara al sol'

Frente a los pitidos de los animalistas, han usado un altavoz para poner el himno español y 'Y viva España' de Manolo Escobar.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
09/08/2019.- Manifestación antitaurina en Palma de Mallorca con motivo de la corrida de toros que se celebra este viernes en el Coliseo Balear. / EFE / LLITERES

Manifestación antitaurina en Palma de Mallorca con motivo de la corrida de toros que se celebra este viernes en el Coliseo Balear. / EFE / LLITERES

El colectivo animalista ha protestado este viernes contra el regreso de las corridas de toros en Baleares tras dos años de prohibición. Sin embargo, los protaurinos han querido silenciar las consignas contra el maltrato animal con el Cara al sol.

Con la bandera del país en mano, han reivindicado los toros como cultura española y la han calificado como "fiesta nacional". Y frente a los pitidos de los animalistas, han usado un altavoz para poner el himno español y Y viva España de Manolo Escobar. 

La polémica surge después de que el Ayuntamiento de Palma volviera a celebrar las corridas de toros tras dos años de prohibición. Lo hace después de que Tribunal Constitucional (TC) tumbara la ley de 2017 para la regulación de las corridas de toros y protección de los animales de Baleares.

Esta ley, aprobada por el Parlament, "prohibía la muerte del animal durante el espectáculo taurino" en las Islas. Así como "picar y banderillear a las reses". 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad