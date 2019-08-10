El colectivo animalista ha protestado este viernes contra el regreso de las corridas de toros en Baleares tras dos años de prohibición. Sin embargo, los protaurinos han querido silenciar las consignas contra el maltrato animal con el Cara al sol.
Con la bandera del país en mano, han reivindicado los toros como cultura española y la han calificado como "fiesta nacional". Y frente a los pitidos de los animalistas, han usado un altavoz para poner el himno español y Y viva España de Manolo Escobar.
Ayer en Palma un grupo de anti taurinos se manifestó. Los taurinos respondieron con "el cara al sol". No os quepa duda que no va de fiestas ni tradiciones sino que el trasfondo es mucho peor. Es una idea de España que pisa, veja y maltrata a quien discrepa. pic.twitter.com/DlYcfiUBJ7— Vivas (@SoniaVivasRive3) August 10, 2019
La polémica surge después de que el Ayuntamiento de Palma volviera a celebrar las corridas de toros tras dos años de prohibición. Lo hace después de que Tribunal Constitucional (TC) tumbara la ley de 2017 para la regulación de las corridas de toros y protección de los animales de Baleares.
Esta ley, aprobada por el Parlament, "prohibía la muerte del animal durante el espectáculo taurino" en las Islas. Así como "picar y banderillear a las reses".
