Maltrato animal Rescatado un caballo desnutrido que se encontraba atado a un árbol en Sevilla

El animal, que todavía se encuentra recuperándose de su malnutrición en el Zoosanitario, se encontraba atado con una cuerda a un árbol, sin comida ni agua cerca y sometido a las altas temperaturas de estos días.

El animal se encontraba atado con una cuerda a un árbol. / AYUNTAMIENTO DE SEVILLA

El Centro Municipal Zoosanitario de Sevilla y la Policía Local han realizado una intervención conjunta para rescatar a un caballo malnutrido en una zona arbolada del barrio de Torreblanca y han iniciado los trámites para denunciar a su propietario por presunto delito de abandono y maltrato de animal.

El animal, que todavía se encuentra recuperándose de su malnutrición en el Zoosanitario, se encontraba atado con una cuerda a un árbol, sin comida ni agua cerca y sometido a las altas temperaturas de estos días en la ciudad de forma que presentaba malnutrición y varias heridas, según ha detallado el Ayuntamiento en una nota.

Ante el descubrimiento del estado del caballo, un equipo de laceros dirigido por un veterinario y agentes de la Policía Local rescataron al equino, del que se comprobó que tenía microchip de registro veterinario.

Tras su traslado a las instalaciones del Zoosanitario y un análisis más detallado por parte de un veterinario, el personal de este y los agentes localizaron al propietario del animal y le comunicaron su estado, al tiempo que iniciaron los trámites oportunos para presentar denuncia por presunto delito de abandono y maltrato animal.

