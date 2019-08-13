Público
Maltrato animal Rescatan a once perros desnutridos, abandonados y enfermos en Castellón

Seis de los canes son cachorros y han sido encontrados gracias a la colaboración ciudadana. Los agentes han detenido a un hombre como presunto autor de un delito de maltrato animal. 

Detenido por maltrato animal en Benicarló. Guardia Civil

La Guardia Civil ha rescatado en Benicarló (Castellón) a once perros, entre ellos seis cachorros, localizados gracias a la colaboración ciudadana y que se encontraban en "evidente" estado de abandono, desnutridos, golpeados y con numerosas enfermedades. Los agentes han detenido a un hombre como presunto autor de un delito de maltrato animal.

La actuación de la Guardia Civil se inició el pasado 9 de agosto cuando los agentes tuvieron conocimiento de que varios cachorros de perro se encontraban en "muy malas condiciones", desnutridos, con golpes y diversas enfermedades así como en un "evidente" estado abandono, según ha informado el instituto armado.

La Guardia Civil inició una investigación para el esclarecimiento de los hechos así como la identificación del presunto autor

Por dicho motivo, la Guardia Civil inició una investigación para el esclarecimiento de los hechos así como la identificación del presunto autor, a cuyo domicilio accedieron al día siguiente con una orden judicial para recoger los canes y que pudieran ser tratados veterinariamente.

En un primer momento, los agentes pudieron comprobaron in situ el estado de los animales y lograron rescatar a un perro adulto, que en el momento de la actuación mordió a un guardia al que causó heridas leves, y a seis cachorros.

Posteriormente, la mañana del día 11 la Guardia Civil logró rescatar a otros cuatro perros adultos que se encontraban en idénticas condiciones de abandono, carecían de chip identificativos y no constaba que hubieran sido vacunados ni tratados.

Todos ellos han sido atendidos y tratados por un veterinario de la localidad y posteriormente trasladados a una asociación encargada de la recogida de animales para sus posteriores cuidados. El arrestado, gracias a la colaboración ciudadana, es un vecino de Benicarló de 59 años. Las diligencias instruidas han sido remitidas al Juzgado de Instrucción de Vinaròs.

