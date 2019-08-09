El gobierno de Donald Trump volvió a autorizar la utilización de "bombas de cianuro", unas trampas venenosas para matar zorros silvestres, coyotes y perros salvajes a pesar de la oposición de los grupos de conservación, según informa The Guardian.
Las trampas con resorte, denominadas tecnicamente M-44, están llenas de cianuro de sodio y son utilizadas para matar animales salvajes principalmente para el beneficio de agricultores y ganaderos.
Estas bombas han provocado la muerte accidental de especies en peligro de extinción y mascotas domesticas
La medida ha sido aprobada por la Agencia de Protección Ambiental de EEUU (EPA), que ha anunciado que se permitirá el uso de estas bombas en todo el país de manera provisional, siempre que los funcionarios del gobierno no coloquen las bombas a menos de 100 pies de caminos o senderos públicos.
En el pasado, estas bombas provocaron la muerte accidental de especies en peligro de extinción y mascotas domesticas, incluso llegaron a producir daños en humanos. Por este motivo, el Gobierno se vio obligado a detener su uso en 2018 y se enfrenta ahora a una fuerte oposición de los grupos ambientalistas.
