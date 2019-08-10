Las corridas de toros vuelven a Baleares tras dos años de prohibición. Lo hace después de que el Tribunal Constitucional (TC) tumbara la ley que "prohibía la muerte del animal durante el espectáculo taurino" en las Islas.
El Parlament aprobó en 2017 la Ley de regulación de las corridas de toros y protección de los animales de Baleares. Pero el pasado mes de diciembre el TC anuló los artículos de la ley balear que prohíben "picar, banderillear y matar a la reses" en las corridas de toros que se celebren.
El Ayuntamiento de Palma ha querido defender esta corrida de toros en el Coliseo de Palma de Mallorca y ha explicado que el consistorio ha actuado "en todo lo que está en sus manos" para controlar y supervisar que tanto el estado de la plaza como la actividad cumpla la normativa y los requerimientos legales previstos.
Por su parte, este viernes varios colectivos animalistas se manifestaron a las puertas de la plaza pidiendo el cese de las corridas de toros al grito de "no es arte, es tortura".
