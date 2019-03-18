Público
Maltrato animal ‘We Animals’, la cruda realidad de las relaciones entre animales y humanos

El Ayuntamiento de Zamora organiza unas jornadas sobre ética animal entre el 18 y el 23 de marzo con una exposición, talleres para niños, mesas redondas y visitas guiadas.

Imagen de la reconocida fotógrafa Jo-Anne McArthur. | Weanimals.org

La ética animal es un término usado en el mundo académico para describir el estudio de las relaciones entre humanos y no-humanos. Pero es también la premisa sobre la que gira la exposición 'We animals, caminando en círculos', unas jornadas que llegan a Zamora para sensibilizar sobre el vínculo que tenemos con los animales.

La exposición reúne parte de las imágenes publicadas en el libro de la prestigiosa fotógrafa Jo-Anne McArthur, que lleva más de diez años retratando la difícil situación de los animales alrededor de todo el mundo. En su proyecto, McArthur muestra esta cruda relación en entornos diversos y humanos, ya sean del mundo del espectáculo, de la industria ganadera, en los laboratorios, y en muchos otros espacios en los que los animales conviven con las personas. 

Cartel de la exposición.

El objetivo de la fotógrafa es claro: romper las barreras que se han construido acerca del mundo animal y que la sociedad tome conciencia de las constantes situaciones en las que sometemos a los animales al abuso.

La exposición estará abierta en la sala La Alhóndiga (Zamora) desde este lunes 18 hasta el próximo 29 de marzo (haz clic para más información). Se complementará con diversas visitas guiadas, charlas, mesas redondas, talleres para niños e incluso un recital de poesía a cerca de cómo nos comportamos con los animales y dar cuenta de que debemos establecer con ellos una relación más sensible y respetuosa. 

