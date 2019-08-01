Público
Maltrato infantil Detenido en Palma por abusar de las nietas de su pareja durante tres años

Los hechos se producían tanto en la casa del ahora detenido, como en otros lugares donde acudía con su pareja. El último episodio tuvo lugar en un viaje este verano.

Imagen de archivo de un coche de la Policía Nacional./ EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre de 51 años de edad en Palma, por abuso sexual continuado a las nietas menores de su pareja. Los abusos ocurrieron, presuntamente, durante tres años.

Según los investigadores, los hechos se producían tanto en la casa del ahora detenido, como en otros lugares donde acudía con su pareja. Los hechos sucedían cuando ésta dormía o se ausentaba.

Presuntamente, los abusos comenzaron hace tres años y se llegaron normalizar. El último episodio tuvo lugar en un viaje este verano.

Tras darse a conocer los hechos, la unidad policial UFAM citó de urgencia a las menores, a la Unidad de Abuso Sexual Infantil (Uvasi), para obtener un informe pericial sobre los hechos.

Después, se localizó al presunto autor, que se dirigía en un vuelo hacia Palma este miércoles por la noche. Ante esto, se organizó un dispositivo en el Aeropuerto de Palma, para su intercepción a la llegada y detención.

El detenido ha pasado este jueves a disposición judicial.

