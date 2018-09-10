Maluma: "Me duele que me acusen de machista, yo no escribo las letras"

Maluma se ha defendido de las críticas por el polémico contenido de las letras de sus canciones tildado de misógino. “Me duele que me acusen de machista", ha admitido en una entrevista en Viva la vida. "La persona a la que más le duele que me llamen machista es a mi madre. Ella nos crió a mi hermana y a mí y respetar a las mujeres fue lo primer que yo aprendí", asegura el colombiano.
Refiriéndose a su canción Cuatro Babys, publicada en 2016, intenta justificarse y explica que “las partes más fuertes no las canto yo ni tampoco las escribo. Todo recae sobre mi por ser el artista que era más conocido de la canción".
Sin embargo, trasmite un mensaje contradictorio ya que no es la única canción plagada de polémica por sus aires machistas. Recientemente nació la campaña 'Mejor sola que con Maluma' tras publicarse la primera imagen de su nuevo videoclip, Mala Mía, donde aparece tumbado en una cama rodeado de siete jóvenes semidesnudas.
Durante la entrevista también quiso transmitir que hay que diferenciar entre el artista y la persona como hacen su madre y su pareja. “Ellas entienden bien que una cosa es lo que hago con el rol de Maluma y otra quien soy yo, Juan Luis, como persona”, explica.
