La acusación particular en el caso de La Manada ha pedido un nuevo aplazamiento de la vistilla señalada para el día 26 de diciembre con el fin de decidir sobre el reingreso en prisión de los cinco condenados a nueve años de cárcel por un delito de abuso sexual con prevalimiento ocurrido en los sanfermines de 2016. La razón, según el escrito remitido a la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra, es que uno de los abogados de la víctima, Carlos Bacaicoa, tiene guardia en el Servicio de Asistencia a la Mujer del 25 de diciembre hasta las 14:00 horas del día 26 y la vistilla está señalada para las 10:00 horas de esta última fecha.
En este sentido indica que la guardia le fue asignada "con mucha anterioridad al señalamiento" efectuado ayer por la Sección Segunda y el cambio con otro compañero resulta "tarea imposible toda vez que se trata de la guardia del día de Navidad". "Así las cosas, siendo imposible para el letrado de la denunciante acudir a la audiencia señalada por esta Sala" se solicita "nuevo señalamiento para la referida audiencia" y a esos efectos se indica que estará "libre los días 27 y 28" de diciembre.
Ratificada a principios de este mes por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra la condena dictada por la Audiencia provincial para los miembros de La Manada, la Fiscalía solicitó su reingreso en prisión y para decidir al respecto se fijó en un primer momento la fecha de hoy para celebrar la vistilla correspondiente.
Sin embargo tanto la acusación particular como el abogado Agustín Martínez Becerra, que representa a cuatro de los cinco procesados, tenían problemas para asistir por señalamientos previos, por lo que solicitaron un aplazamiento que ayer fue concedido. La vistilla se aplazó así del 13 al 26 de diciembre, fechas ambas en las que estaba los acusados tenían previsto seguir la audiencia por videoconferencia.
