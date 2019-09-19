Tres de los cinco miembros de La Manada juzgados la pasada semana en San Sebastián por el robo de tres gafas de sol han sido condenados a multas de 270 euros cada uno de ellos como autores de un delito leve de hurto.
No fueron condenados por hurto porque no se pudo acreditar que el precio de las gafas sustraídas fuera superior a 400 euros
José Ángel Prenda Martínez, Ángel Boza y a Antonio Manuel Guerrero deberán entregar las gafas que se encuentran en depósito a la propietaria de la óptica donostiarra donde se produjo la sustracción, a la que asimismo deberán indemnizar con 125 euros y con 82 más en el caso de que las gafas no sean aptas para la venta.
Según la sentencia, no ha resultado acreditado que el precio de venta al público de las gafas sustraídas fuera superior a 400 euros, por lo que no han sido condenados por un delito de hurto que conlleva penas mayores.
Los hechos ocurrieron el 5 de julio de 2017, dos días antes de la violación a una joven madrileña durante los Sanfermines por la que ahora cumplen condena en distintas cárceles.
