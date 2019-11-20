Público
La Manada La defensa de 'La Manada' recurrirá la sentencia por la grabación de la agresión sexual en Pamplona

La Audiencia de Navarra establece que Antonio Manuel Guerrero y Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo también cometieron un delito contra la intimidad por grabar siete vídeos y realizar dos fotografías de la violación grupal. También les impone una multa de 5.670 euros.

Antonio Manuel Guerrero y Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, durante los Sanfermines de 2016.

El abogado defensor de los miembros de La Manada, Agustín Martínez Becerra, anuncia este miércoles que recurrirá la sentencia que condena a Antonio Manuel Guerrero y a Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo a tres años y tres meses de prisión por grabar la violación grupal a una joven en los Sanfermines de 2016. 

Esta pena se suma a los 15 años a los que fueron condenados los cinco miembros de La Manada por agredir sexualmente a la joven. Ahora, la Audiencia de Navarra establece que estos dos acusados también cometieron un delito contra la intimidad por grabar siete vídeos y realizar dos fotografías de la violación. También les impone una multa de 5.670 euros.

El letrado Martínez Becerra ha mostrado "estupefacción por que a una persona le vayan a caer 20 años y tres meses por los hechos ocurridos en Pamplona" tras conocer esta nueva condena contra los violadores. Así lo ha manifestado en Córdoba, donde actualmente se está juzgando a cuatro de ellos por abuso sexual a otra joven.

La causa de Pozoblanco se inició mientras eran investigados por la agresión sexual en los Sanfermines de 2016. Los agentes encontraron en sus móviles un vídeo en el que abusaban de otra joven. Ellos mismos utorizaron a la Policía el acceso a sus móviles “sin ningún tipo de restricción”. 

