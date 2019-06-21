Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

'La Manada' La Fiscalía aplaude una sentencia que revaloriza el testimonio de la víctima

Para el Ministerio Público, el lugar aislado y angosto, la superioridad numérica de los agresores y su fuerte complexión frente a la delgadez de la víctima son circunstancias "concurrentes y suficientes para considerar que existe intimidación ambiental".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El Movimiento Feminista de Valencia se concentra para exigir al Tribunal Supremo que revoque la sentencia a la manada. EFE

El Movimiento Feminista de Valencia se concentra para exigir al Tribunal Supremo que revoque la sentencia a la manada. EFE

La Fiscalía General del Estado ha elogiado la sentencia dictada este viernes por el Supremo en el caso de La Manada al revalorizar el testimonio de la víctima y ha subrayado su trascendencia, ya que consolida la doctrina del alto tribunal y da seguridad jurídica.

La Fiscalía confía en que tenga un efecto inmediato de prevención y que contribuya a que las mujeres víctimas de estos ataques pierdan el miedo a enfrentarse a sus agresores ante un tribunal por el temor a que su testimonio no sea considerado suficiente.

La Fiscalía confía en que tenga un efecto inmediato de prevención y que las mujeres víctimas de estos ataques pierdan el miedo

Frente a la pretensión de que la víctima tenga que reforzar su palabra con actos o actitudes que no pueden sino poner en riesgo su integridad física, apunta en un comunicado, la sentencia aclara el concepto de "consentimiento", sobre todo cuando se produce, como en este caso, una evidente "intimidación ambiental".

Ése ha sido el principal argumento de la Fiscalía al recurrir las sentencias que en un primer momento calificaron los actos de La Manada de abuso sexual y no de agresión, al no apreciar violencia o intimidación en los hechos.

Para el Ministerio Público, el lugar aislado y angosto, la superioridad numérica de los agresores y su fuerte complexión frente a la delgadez de la víctima son circunstancias "concurrentes y suficientes para considerar que existe intimidación ambiental, adecuada para vencer la resistencia de la víctima, sin que tal resistencia deba de ser heroica".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad