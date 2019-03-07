La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha recurrido en casación la sentencia dictada por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra contra los cinco integrantes de La Manada por entender que deberían ser condenados a 18 años por delitos de agresión sexual y no a los 10 que se les impusieron por un abuso sexual con prevalimiento.
El Ministerio Público, en línea con la postura que mantuvo ya en la instancia anterior, considera que los hechos objeto de enjuiciamiento "fueron realizados mediante intimidación suficiente para anular la voluntad de la víctima" y "no es admisible forzar el derecho hasta extremos de exigir de las víctimas actitudes heroicas que inexorablemente las conducirán a sufrir males mayores".
Entiende así que en los hechos existe una intimidación grave por lo que deben calificarse como un delito continuado de agresión sexual por el que pide para cada uno de los acusados 18 años de prisión, así como 10 años de libertad vigilada e inhabilitación especial para el ejercicio del derecho de sufragio pasivo durante el tiempo de condena y prohibición de acercamiento a la víctima durante 20 años.
También solicita que se imponga una condena de dos años de prisión a uno de los acusados, Antonio Manuel Guerrero Escudero, por un delito de robo con intimidación.
