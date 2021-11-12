Estás leyendo: Manel Monteagudo admite que no estuvo 35 años en coma y pide disculpas: "Debí cortarlo antes, se me fue de madre"

Manel Monteagudo admite que no estuvo 35 años en coma y pide disculpas: "Debí cortarlo antes, se me fue de madre"

Monteagudo explica que desde el accidente en 1979 sí que ha sufrido entre 14 o 16 desmayos diarios.

Manel Monteagudo durante una entrevista con 'Efe'. Efe

"Yo no estuve en ningún momento en coma. Debido al accidente, tenía de 14 a 16 desmayos diarios. Debí cortarlo antes porque esto se salió de madre. Asumo toda la culpabilidad". Estas declaraciones son de José Manuel Blanco Castro, cuyo pseudónimo literario es Manel Monteagudo, que ha pedido perdón este viernes por contar en varios medios de comunicación que había estado en 35 años de coma.

Monteagudo, en declaraciones a TVE, ha explicado que "en ningún momento" su "pretensión era semejante cosa". Su caso ha aparecido en varios medios de comunicación desde 2020, pero se hizo viral esta semana.

Las contradicciones de su relato no tardaron en salir porque, durante los 35 años que inicialmente dijo que estuvo en coma, Monteagudo se casó y tuvo dos hijas.

Este viernes ha decidido parar la mentira y ha relatado que lo que sufre desde que tuvo el accidente el 28 de febrero de 1979, cuando cayó desde seis metros de altura, son desfallecimientos. Ha insistido en pedir disculpas por haber contado mal sus secuelas:  "El que lo dijo mal fui yo y ya está". "Admito y asumo toda la culpabilidad y acepto todo lo que ustedes me digan", ha zanjado.

