Una manifestación denuncia en San Sebastián el "maltrato y tortura" de toros en la Semana Grande

Los convocantes denuncian que se maltrate animales "por pura diversión" y ha critican que el Ayuntamiento no respete la voluntad de la ciudadanía y persista con el maltrato animal

Manifestación antitaurina en San Sebastián este sábado. EH BILDU

Una manifestación antitaurina, convocada por la plataforma Donostia Antitaurina Orain, el colectivo ecologista Eguzki y Askekintza, ha denunciado este sábado en San Sebastián que se "maltrate y torture" animales durante las fiestas "por pura diversión".

En la marcha, que ha partido a las 18.00 horas del Boulevard donostiarra, han tomado parte varios cientos de personas para mostrar su rechazo a la celebración de la feria taurina durante las fiestas de la Semana Grande, que arrancan esta tarde.

Encabezando la manifestación, se ha podido ver una pancarta con el lema de la movilización Toros no, no en San Sebastián ni en ningún sitio. A la finalización de la misma, su portavoz Aitor Marín, ha lamentado que durante la semana de fiestas habrá toros en la capital guipuzcoana, pese a que "una encuesta realizada el pasado año por el Ayuntamiento" refleja que "solo el 18% de los vecinos están a favor de los toros".

Asimismo, ha denunciado que se maltrate animales "por pura diversión", y ha criticado que el Ayuntamiento no respete la voluntad de la ciudadanía y persista con el maltrato animal. "Durante estos días se van a matar cruelmente y torturar a 30 toros", ha denunciado.

En la protesta se ha podido ver a concejales de EH Bildu en el Ayuntamiento, así como a la candidata a la Alcaldía en las elecciones municipales de 2019, Reyes Karrere.

