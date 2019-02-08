Público
MANIFESTACIÓN CONTRA SÁNCHEZ Hogar Social y Falange se suman a la concentración contra el Gobierno de Sánchez

La coalición ADÑ, formada por la Falange Española de las JONS, Democracia Nacional y Alternativa Española, ha convocado su propia manifestación a las 11.00 horas en la plaza de Callao para unirse después al acto que se celebra en la plaza Colón.

El colectivo de ultraderecha Hogar Social Madrid en una concentración en Tetuán con el lema 'Fuera bandas latinas de nuestros barrios' /EFE.

El grupo ultraderechista Hogar Social y la coalición ADÑ, formada por la Falange Española de las JONS, Democracia Nacional y Alternativa Española, han anunciado que se suman a la concentración en la plaza de Colón contra la política del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez en Cataluña, en una concentración convocada por PP y Ciudadanos tras conocerse que el Ejecutivo acepta un relator en el diálogo en Cataluña.

"Por la unidad de los españoles frente a quienes nos dividen. Frente a los patriotas de pulserita y cuenta en el extranjero. Frente a los políticos separatistas", ha recalcado el colectivo en su perfil oficial en Twitter. "Los valientes construyen España, los cobardes las destruyen", asegura Hogar Social en un apunte en el que confirman que se suman a la movilización en favor por la unidad de España.

La coalición ADÑ ha convocado su propia manifestación a las 11.00 horas en la plaza de Callao para unirse después al acto que se celebra en la plaza Colón.

