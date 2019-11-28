Público
Manuel Manonelles La jueza del 1-O procesa al delegado del Govern en Suiza por malversación

Manuel Manonelles fue citado el 24 de julio y se acogió a su derecho a no declarar ante la jueza, que le investiga por presunta malversación de caudales públicos, prevaricación y desobediencia. 

La sala del Tribunal Suprem durante el juicio por el 'procés'. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

La juez de Barcelona que investiga los preparativos del 1-O ha procesado por malversación al delegado del Govern en Ginebra, Manuel Manonelles, por autorizar un gasto de 172.400 euros para impulsar una campaña sobre Cataluña que vinculó supuestamente al proceso de autodeterminación.

Manonelles fue citado el 24 de julio y se acogió a su derecho a no declarar ante la jueza, que le investiga por presunta malversación de caudales públicos, prevaricación y desobediencia en relación al 1-O.

La magistrada Alejandra Gil investiga al delegado en Suiza por un expediente de contratación suscrito el 31 de agosto de 2017 con el grupo The Hague Center for Strategic Studies mediante dicha delegación para sufragar supuestos gastos de observadores internacionales el 1-O. 

La jueza también ha procesado por los mismos presuntos delitos al director general de Medios de Comunicación de la Generalitat, Ignasi Genovès, y a la directora de Servicios de la Conselleria de Políticas Digitales y Administración Pública, Teresa Prohias, que fueron citados a declarar como investigados el 23 de octubre. En su caso, los indicios están relacionados con la tramitación de expedientes de contratación vinculados a anuncios sobre el 1-O. 

La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción 13 de Barcelona descartó la petición de Fiscalía en junio de procesar por presunta organización criminal a la treintena de investigados en la causa, entre ellos el secretario de Comunicación y exsecretario de Difusión de la Generalitat, Antoni Molons; la vicepresidenta y presidenta en funciones de la CCMA, Núria Llorach; los directores de TVC, Vicent Sanchis, y Catalunya Ràdio, Saül Gordillo; el director corporativo, comercial y de marketing de la CCMA, Martí Patxot, y a excargos del Diplocat.

