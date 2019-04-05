El sindicato de los maquinistas de Renfe convoca huelga para la 'operación retorno' de Semana Santa

Semaf, el sindicato de maquinistas de Renfe y el de mayor representación en su comité de empresa, ha convocado a los trabajadores de la compañía ferroviaria a una jornada de huelga para el 23 de abril, coincidiendo así con la 'operación retorno' de la Semana Santa.
Con el paro, de 24 horas, el sindicato denuncia el "incumplimiento" por parte del operador de los acuerdos de desarrollo profesional en el personal de conducción, factor que, según asegura, se suma a la "actual situación" del colectivo en división de Mercancías. Semaf considera que la "pasividad" de la dirección de Renfe ante todo ello "podría provocar la extensión de problema", por lo que ha resuelto movilizarse con la convocatoria de huelga.
En cuanto al resto de sindicatos con representación en la compañía, no descartan convocar movilizaciones, si bien en su caso para protestar por el retraso que acumulan la aprobación definitiva del nuevo convenio colectivo acordado con la empresa a finales del pasado año, según detallaron fuentes sindicales.
