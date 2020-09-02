madrid
El pasado mes de agosto, las autoridades maltesas ordenaron al buque Maersk Etienne socorrer a un grupo de 27 personas que se encontraban en peligro en el mar Mediterráneo. Casi un mes después, su tripulación y las personas rescatadas aún conviven atrapados en el barco, esperando a que se cumpla la ley.
La empresa (Maersk) ha hecho público este miércoles un comunicado en el que exige un puerto de desembarco inmediato, como marca la ley, y denuncia que se están quedando sin suministros. Además, la ONG Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario (SMH) se une a la denuncia de la flota civil y recuerda que "nadie debería de pasar más tiempo a bordo del necesario para su evacuación".
Hace 28 días el buque quimiquero respondió a una comunicación de socorro en su zona de navegación cumpliendo con la normativa internacional y la ley del mar. Sin embargo, denuncian que las autoridades "se han desentendido" del mercante. "Esas personas rescatadas son náufragos y, como tal, tienen derechos reconocidos en la legislación internacional", explica SMH.
Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario también subraya que esta situación se ha producido por la ausencia de barcos de la flota civil de rescate en la zona: "Nuestro barco, el Aita Mari, así como el Alan Kurdi, el Ocean Viking y el Sea Watch 3 están siendo retenidos con inspecciones arbitrarias en los puertos", explica en un comunicado.
Aunque el Aita Mari ha conseguido regresar a Pasaia (Gipuzkoa) para alcanzar los estándares de las inspecciones MOU, el SMH considera que estas inspecciones "solo acarrean más gastos a bordo y nos obliga a pasar más tiempo en puerto". De esta manera, explican, "Europa evita que haya testigos en las fronteras, donde vulnera los derechos de las personas migrantes de manera sistemática".
De momento, continúan denunciando que las autoridades maltesas no han cumplido con la normativa internacional y que el Etienne no ha sido atendido a pesar de llevar casi un mes en un buque comercial con 27 náufragos y sus improvisados socorristas.
