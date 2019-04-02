Más de medio centenar de Efectivos del Seprona, de la Guardia Civil y Técnicos de la Confederación Hidrográfica del Segura se han desplegado este lunes en el Campo de Cartagena, acompañados de helicópteros, en busca de desalobradoras ilegales, vertidos de salmueras y pozos de agua sin permiso en explotaciones agrícolas de varios municipios ribereños del Mar Menor.
Se trata de una macrooperación que en un solo día halló al menos una veintena de plantas ilegales, según ha informado La Opinión de Murcia. Además, los agentes cerraron casi medio centenar de desalobradoras y pozos ilegales, "que estaban bien escondidas", indican fuentes de la investigación en declaraciones al citado diario. Incluso los guardias civiles e inspectores encontraron 'desaladoras portátiles' que se trasladaban en remolques
Una de las plantas se localizó en la finca del presidente de Coag en Torre Pachecho, Juan Luis Sánchez, en el subsuelo de la explotacion agrícola. Los propietarios de las fincas donde se hallaron las desaladoras ilegales tendrán que acudir a declarar próximamente ante el juez instructor.
Los agentes continúan hoy la búsqueda en las fincas de Torre Pacheco, Los Alcázares, de Cartagena, de San Javier y de San Pedro del Pinatar, todas en el Campo de Cartagena, y podría prolongarse durante una jornada más.
Esta actuación forma parte de la operación global de investigación de los vertidos ilegales y contaminación de la laguna salada, que surgió a raíz de la denuncia que elaboró el año pasado el que por aquel entonces era fiscal de Medio Ambiente, José Luis Díaz Manzanera (hoy fiscal jefe) y fue admitida a trámite por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Murcia.
