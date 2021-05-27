Valencia
La Consejería valenciana de Justicia ha intentado en dos ocasiones notificar una propuesta de sanción de 2.700 euros al jugador brasileño del Real Madrid Marcelo Vieira por haber incumplido el cierre perimetral e incumplir la obligación de llevar mascarilla durante el fin de semana del 27 y 28 de marzo.
Según ha informado el Ejecutivo autonómico, esta propuesta de sanción se remitió al BOE el pasado 11 de mayo, de modo que el jugador dispuso desde entonces de diez días para presentar alegaciones a la misma.
Por el momento, el Gobierno valenciano no tiene constancia de ninguna respuesta, aunque las mismas fuentes han indicado que se esperará un "tiempo prudencial" por si el futbolista hubiese alegado.
Pasado este tiempo, que no se ha determinado, se intentará notificar de nuevo la sanción y si no es posible se enviará otra vez al BOE y su tramitación ya quedará en manos de Hacienda.
El pasado 1 de abril la Conselleria de Justicia informó de que Marcelo y su familia habían sido objeto de propuesta de sanción de 2.700 euros por haberse saltado el cierre perimetral de la Comunidad Valenciana e incumplir la obligatoriedad de llevar mascarilla.
Sin mascarillas y saltándose el cierre perimetral
El futbolista subió una foto a su cuenta de Instagram en la que se le veía con su familia en el paseo marítimo de la playa de La Malvarrosa de Valencia sin mascarilla, a pesar de que en aquel momento no se podía entrar ni salir de esta comunidad sin causa justificada debido a la pandemia.
Poro ello, la conselleria competente propuso una sanción de 600 euros para cada uno de los miembros de la familia (cuatro en total) por saltarse el cierre perimetral autonómico.
Además, se planteó una sanción de 100 euros para tres de los miembros por no llevar mascarilla, ya que uno de los hijos del jugador no estaría obligado a llevarla por edad.
