Marcos Ana La placa de homenaje al poeta Marcos Ana en Madrid aparece llena de pintura azul 

Además, cerca de este portal han escrito 'Aquí vivió Marcos Ana. Asesino'. Esto ocurre justo una semana después de su inauguración en la fachada del número 30 de la calle Narváez, en el barrio del Retiro, donde vivió el literato.

Pintadas en la placa en memoria del poeta Marcos Ana y cerca del portal del número 30 de la calle Narváez, donde vivió el literato.

La placa en memoria del poeta Marcos Ana ha aparecido este jueves cubierta de pintura azul una semana después de su inauguración en la fachada del número 30 de la calle Narváez en la que vivió el literato. Además, cerca de este portal han escrito 'Aquí vivió Marcos Ana. Asesino'.

La placa en memoria del literato, pintada de azul.

El presidente de la asociación Marcos Ana, Willy Meyer, ha calificado el ataque de "ultraje a la memoria democrática" y ha avanzado que denunciaría los hechos ante la Policía.

En la placa se define a Ana como "poeta, comunista y luchador antifranquista". Además, contiene uno de sus versos: "Si salgo un día a la vida mi casa no tendrá llaves, siempre abierta como el mar, el sol y el aire". 

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid colocó el pasado 26 de marzo esta conmemoración en homenaje al poeta. El día de su inauguración, su hijo destacó el vínculo que mantenía su padre con el barrio del Retiro, en una vida en la que "le tocó vivir en muchos sitios unos consentidos y otros no". "Al igual que su corazón, mi padre siempre mantenía esta casa abierta a los amigos, al sol y al aire", ha señalado, parafraseando versos del poeta.

