La levadura, el ingrediente clave. Así lo han revelado un grupo de científicos que, a través de un exhaustivo estudio, han comprobado que la mezcla de este hongo y del cannabis genera marihuana de una manera mucho menos costosa y perjudicial para el medio ambiente.
La levadura solo necesita de azúcar y consigue los mismos resultados, según este estudio publicado en la revista Nature, una de las publicaciones científicas más prestigiosas del mundo.
Este enfoque científico evitaría que la marihuana tuviese efectos secundarios, desechando que el consumidor se embriagase, factor por el que la marihuana se ha convertido en un producto tan popular.
Sin querer entrar en detalles sobre la legalización, los científicos aseguran que este descubrimiento podría tener múltiples efectos para la medicina, así como para el medioambiente.
Este método experimental de cultivo de cannabis evitaría consumo de energías naturales, así como no recurrir a pesticidas y fertilizantes, según recoge La Sexta.
