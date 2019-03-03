Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Marihuana Un grupo de científicos consigue, a través de la levadura, cannabis terapéutico

Un estudio publicado en la revista 'Nature' asegura que han sido capaces de desarrollarlo sin problemas y que tendría consecuencias muy positivas para el medio ambiente. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un operario revisar las plantas de cannabis en una plantación de marihuana medicinal en el norte de Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Un operario revisar las plantas de cannabis en una plantación de marihuana medicinal en el norte de Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

La levadura, el ingrediente clave. Así lo han revelado un grupo de científicos que, a través de un exhaustivo estudio, han comprobado que la mezcla de este hongo y del cannabis genera marihuana de una manera mucho menos costosa y perjudicial para el medio ambiente. 

La levadura solo necesita de azúcar y consigue los mismos resultados, según este estudio publicado en la revista Nature, una de las publicaciones científicas más prestigiosas del mundo. 

Este enfoque científico evitaría que la marihuana tuviese efectos secundarios, desechando que el consumidor se embriagase, factor por el que la marihuana se ha convertido en un producto tan popular. 

Sin querer entrar en detalles sobre la legalización, los científicos aseguran que este descubrimiento podría tener múltiples efectos para la medicina, así como para el medioambiente. 

Este método experimental de cultivo de cannabis evitaría consumo de energías naturales, así como no recurrir a pesticidas y fertilizantes, según recoge La Sexta.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad