Marihuana Casi la mitad de los españoles está a favor de legalizar la venta de marihuana

El 47,2% de los ciudadanos está a favor de que en España se legalice la venta de marihuana en determinados espacios y condiciones, frente al 41,6% que está en contra, según el CIS. En relación a la legalización de esta sustancia para uso médico, el apoyo sube hasta el 84%. 

Manifestación en Madrid por la legalización de la marihuana / Imagen de archivo - EFE

El 47,2% de los españoles está a favor de que en España se legalice la venta de marihuana en determinados espacios y condiciones, frente al 41,6% que reconoce estar en contra, según los resultados del Barómetro de Opinión realizado por el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) el pasado mes de noviembre.

Así, y sobre una muestra de 2.974 personas, el 10,4% de los españoles no tiene una opinión formada al respecto, a pesar de que ya hay algunos países en los que se ha legalizado la venta de esta sustancia, y el 0,8% prefiere no contestar.

En relación a la legalización de esta sustancia para uso médico, el barómetro del CIS ha mostrado que el 84% de los españoles está a favor, frente al 9,2% que está en contra, el 6,4% que no sabe qué contestar y el 0,4% que prefiere no pronunciarse al respecto.

Estas respuestas explican también que sólo el 0,3% de la población española cree que las drogas es un problema que hay actualmente en España, si bien ninguno lo sitúa como el principal problema, el 0,1% como el segundo y el 0,2% como el tercero.

No obstante, un 10,8% de los españoles cree que la Sanidad es el principal problema que existe actualmente en España, de los cuales el 1,6% cree que es el que más afecta al país, el 5% el segundo problema más importante y el 4,2% el tercero.

