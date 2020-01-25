Estás leyendo: Marisol no recogerá finalmente su Goya de Honor

Gala de los goya

Marisol no recogerá finalmente su Goya de Honor 

El premio lo recibirán en nombre de la actriz sus hijas, María Esteve y Celia Flores, quienes han afirmado sentirse orgullosas de representar a su madre. 

Marisol
La artista Pepa Flores recibirá esta noche el Goya de Honor por su carrera artística. EFE

madrid

efe

La actriz Pepa Flores, conocida mundialmente como Marisol, no asistirá hoy a la gala de la Academia de Cine y el Goya de Honor que se le ha concedido será recogido en su nombre por sus hijas, María Esteve y Celia Flores, según ha anunciado la primera en la red social Instagram.

"Hoy es la fiesta del cine español y mi hermana Celia y yo no podemos estar más orgullosas de representar a mi madre y recoger en su nombre ese reconocimiento tan bonito que con tanto cariño le otorga la Academia y que tanta ilusión le hace, que es el Goya de Honor", ha escrito María Esteve en dicha red social. "¡Felicidades Pepita! ¡Te lo mereces!", ha añadido la actriz en su cuenta de Instagram.

