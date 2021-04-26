El diputado de EH Bildu Jon Iñarritu ha desvelado este lunes por la noche en redes sociales que el 11 de marzo recibió un sobre remitido desde El Escorial (Madrid) con varias hojas escritas y letra similar al que ha denunciado la ministra de Industria, Reyes Maroto.



"El día 11 de marzo recibí un sobre con un regalo. Curiosamente el remitente era de El Escorial y es familiar de un diputado de extrema derecha", señala Iñarritu en un comentario en Twitter.

El diputado añade: "A mí no me envió una navaja sino una película de Agatha Christie y varias hojas escritas que no he conseguido descifrar". El comentario lo acompaña de dos fotografías con el sobre y con el contenido que había en su interior.

Este lunes por la tarde, la Policía ha remitido al juzgado de instrucción número 13 de Madrid, en funciones de guardia, el sobre con una navaja que fue enviado al Ministerio de Industria a la atención de Reyes Maroto, que además de ministra ha sido elegida como vicepresidenta económica del PSOE si Ángel Gabilondo ganas las elecciones del próximo 4 de mayo.

Basándose en el remitente del sobre, la Policía ha identificado al presunto autor del envío de esta carta, el cual es un vecino de El Escorial (Madrid) con graves problemas de salud mental, según confirmaron fuentes policiales.

Fuentes del Ministerio de Interior se han limitado a informar sobre las 17.00 horas de que el caso por el envío del sobre con la navaja aparentemente ensangrentada había quedado judicializado.

Policía y Guardia Civil prosiguen la investigación por los otros tres sobres con balas en su interior recibidos la semana pasada por el ministro Fernando Grande-Marlaska, la directora de la Guardia Civil, María Gámez, y el exvicepresidente y candidato de Unidas Podemos a las elecciones madrileñas, Pablo Iglesias.

"Tienes diez días para dimitir. El tiempo de reírte de nosotros se ha terminado. Policía Nacional. Guardia Civil. El tiempo lo tienes en contra para los taponazos", se podía leer en el papel dentro del sobre dirigido al ministro de Interior y en el que se incluían dos cartuchos sin percutir del calibre 7,62 x 51.



Fuentes jurídicas consultadas por Europa Press han confirmado que la Policía ha dado traslado de su atestado a los juzgados madrileños, precisando que en estos momentos el caso está a la espera de que la oficina de reparto decida sobre qué juez debe asumir el caso.

