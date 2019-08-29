El Ayuntamiento de Madrid no recurrirá finalmente la suspensión de la moratoria de multas de Madrid Central, ha informado este jueves el alcalde de la capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, en rueda de prensa posterior a la Junta de Gobierno.
Fue el Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 24 de Madrid quien suspendió la moratoria de sanciones de Madrid Central tras escuchar a las partes, al entender que "la existencia de deficiencias en el sistema de multas debe ceder ante la protección a la salud y al medio ambiente".
"No recurrimos la moratoria porque duraba hasta el 30 de septiembre"
De esta forma, el Juzgado de lo Contencioso Administrativo número 24 de Madrid rechazó las alegaciones que registró el Consistorio el pasado viernes a la decisión del pasado 5 de julio de aceptar las medidas cautelarísimas solicitadas.
"No vamos a recurrir la moratoria, porque duraba hasta el 30 de septiembre, y la resolución sería posterior, sería algo estéril", ha indicado el regidor, que estaba acompañado por la vicealcaldesa, Begoña Villacís, y por la portavoz del gobierno municipal, Inmaculada Sanz.
Martínez-Almeida ha reiterado que la pretensión del gobierno municipal es mejorar esta medida porque no daba los resultados que solicitaba la Unión Europea en lo referente a la calidad del aire en la ciudad y los niveles de contaminación en la misma. Este plan de mejora, como ya habían comunicado en ocasiones anteriores, verá la luz a lo largo del mes de septiembre, aunque no han especificado aún la fecha exacta.
