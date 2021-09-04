Estás leyendo: Más de 250 personas migrantes son rescatadas en las costas de Canarias durante este sábado

Migrantes en Canarias Más de 250 personas migrantes son rescatadas en las costas de Canarias durante este sábado

La intervención de Salvamento Marítimo ha sido clave desde la madrugada, cuando empezaron a llegar cayucos. Los desembarcos se han prolongado hasta la tarde.

Una mujer espra el traslado al barco María Zambrano, de Salvamento Marítimo, donde pasará la noche. JAIRO VARGAS.

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado en la tarde de este sábado dos cayucos que navegaban a unas ochos millas del sur de Gran Canaria con un total de 75 subsaharianos, personas que elevan a 277 los migrantes rescatados en aguas de Canarias desde la pasada madrugada y que viajaban en seis embarcaciones irregulares.

Según han informado a Europa Press fuentes del organismo estatal, sobre las 15.40 horas (hora canaria), la Guardia Civil avisó al Centro de Salvamento de Las Palmas de un eco sospechoso en el radar, por lo que se activó a la Guardamar Talía.

Una vez en la zona, a las 16.30 horas, el recurso marítimo localizó y rescató a los 45 ocupantes de un cayuco, entre los que había 25 hombres, 17 mujeres y dos menores de edad, todos subsaharianos.

En ese momento, la Guardia Civil alertó de otro eco en las proximidades, acudiendo la Guardamar Talía y avistando un segundo cayuco, esta vez con 27 varones también subsaharianos.

Con todos rescatados, se puso rumbo al Muelle de Arguineguín, donde se prevé que sean asistidos por el dispositivo sanitario habitual en estos casos.

