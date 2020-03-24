Más de 6.500 contagios en un día y 514 fallecidos por coronavirus

madridActualizado:
Los casos de contagio por coronavirus llegan hasta los 39.673 en todo el país. Son 6.584 casos más en 24 horas. El número de fallecidos también sube: ya hay 2.969. Esto supone que en un día se cuenten 514 muertes más por coronavirus, según los últimos datos ofrecidos por el ministerio de Sanidad.
El avance de las altas hospitalarias también es importante. En todo el país ya hay 3.794 personas curadas tras pasar este virus. 439 altas se han dado en sólo 24 horas frente a las 3.355 que había este lunes. Mientras que el número de personas ingresadas en UCI se encuentra ahora en 2.636.
Estos datos advierten de que es posible que pronto se llegue al pico de la pandemia. Las tasas de crecimiento siguen siendo altas y el avance del coronavirus impacta de un día para otro: frente a los casi 40.000 contagiados de hoy, este lunes había 33.089. Frente a los casi 2.700 fallecidos, había 2.182. Sin embargo, desde Sanidad dicen de que es posible que el día en el que se comience a frenar la curva del coronavirus puede estar cerca.
La Comunidad de Madrid sigue acumulando la mayoría de casos. 12.352 contagiados del total del país y 1.535 fallecidos. También tiene la mayoría de curados, 2.291. Catalunya es la segunda comunidad autónoma con más casos: 7.864 contagiados y 282 fallecidos. Andalucía, Castilla La Mancha, Castilla y León, la Comunidad Valenciana y Euskadi tienen más de 2.000 contagiados.
