Diversos profesionales que pertenecen al colectivo, como Ada Colau o Samantha Hudson, han apoyado el manifiesto 'Contra la LGBTIfobia, cambiarlo todo para ser más libres' que pide respuestas no punitivas de las agresiones.

Pixabay

Un grupo de activistas LGTBI de Barcelona han creado el manifiesto 'Contra la LGBTIfobia, cambiarlo todo para ser más libres' donde reivindican una respuesta diferente a las agresiones lgtbifóbicas donde se trasgreda lo punitivo y se dé respuesta desde políticas sensibilizadoras. Este manifiesto sale a la luz tras la oleada de violencia contra las personas del colectivo LGTBI que se ha dado en los últimos meses.

El manifiesto rechaza explícitamente las políticas de "venganza y prisión para los agresores", recordando que "históricamente el colectivo LGBTI ha sido especialmente reprimido y atacado por los poderes castigadores del Estado (pensemos en Stonewall o en la Ley de Vagos y Maleantes)" y denunciando "un sistema penal que persigue sistemáticamente y de forma desigual a personas precarias, racializadas".

El manifiesto denuncia un sistema penal que "persigue de forma desigual a personas precarias, racializadas"

Para reconstruir a las personas lgtbifóbicas, señalan desde el manifiesto, es necesario "reforzar la sensibilización en diversidad sexual y de género en todos los ámbitos e instituciones de la sociedad" asegurando que "el único camino para acabar con la LGBTIfobia es destruir los imaginarios heteropatriarcales que la justifican y sostienen". Además, inciden en la necesidad de reforzar la atención y ayuda a víctimas LGTBI.

El manifiesto ha sido firmado por multitud de personas representativas del colectivo. Desde políticos como Ada Colau, alcaldesa de Barcelona, o Eduardo Rubiño, diputado de Más Madrid en la Asamblea de la Comunidad, hasta artistas como Samantha Hudson, Bob Pop o Bibiana Fernández. También se han adherido más de 70 colectivos sociales de toda España.  

