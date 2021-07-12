MADRIDActualizado:
Un grupo de activistas LGTBI de Barcelona han creado el manifiesto 'Contra la LGBTIfobia, cambiarlo todo para ser más libres' donde reivindican una respuesta diferente a las agresiones lgtbifóbicas donde se trasgreda lo punitivo y se dé respuesta desde políticas sensibilizadoras. Este manifiesto sale a la luz tras la oleada de violencia contra las personas del colectivo LGTBI que se ha dado en los últimos meses.
El manifiesto rechaza explícitamente las políticas de "venganza y prisión para los agresores", recordando que "históricamente el colectivo LGBTI ha sido especialmente reprimido y atacado por los poderes castigadores del Estado (pensemos en Stonewall o en la Ley de Vagos y Maleantes)" y denunciando "un sistema penal que persigue sistemáticamente y de forma desigual a personas precarias, racializadas".
Para reconstruir a las personas lgtbifóbicas, señalan desde el manifiesto, es necesario "reforzar la sensibilización en diversidad sexual y de género en todos los ámbitos e instituciones de la sociedad" asegurando que "el único camino para acabar con la LGBTIfobia es destruir los imaginarios heteropatriarcales que la justifican y sostienen". Además, inciden en la necesidad de reforzar la atención y ayuda a víctimas LGTBI.
El manifiesto ha sido firmado por multitud de personas representativas del colectivo. Desde políticos como Ada Colau, alcaldesa de Barcelona, o Eduardo Rubiño, diputado de Más Madrid en la Asamblea de la Comunidad, hasta artistas como Samantha Hudson, Bob Pop o Bibiana Fernández. También se han adherido más de 70 colectivos sociales de toda España.
