8M Mujer Y covid: El año de la resistencia
8M Más Madrid y PSOE piden restaurar el mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal vandalizado el 8M

Ambos partidos han pedido que se convoque una sesión extraordinaria y urgente de la Comisión de Calidad del Paisaje Urbano para evaluar y acometer la restauración y protección del mural.

Mural feminista "La unión hace la fuerza" del barrio de Ciudad Lineal destrozado
Mural feminista "La unión hace la fuerza" del barrio de Ciudad Lineal destrozado. Fernando Villar / EFE

Servimedia

Los grupos municipales de Más Madrid y PSOE en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid solicitaron este viernes que se restaure el mural feminista de Ciudad Lineal que el pasado día 8 de Marzo, coincidiendo con el Día de la Mujer, apareció tapado de negro. Asimismo, pidieron que se convoque una sesión extraordinaria y urgente de la Comisión de Calidad del Paisaje Urbano para evaluar y acometer la restauración y protección del mural.

Miguel Montejo, de Más Madrid, subrayó que ambos grupos solicitan que se devuelva a su estado original y "que se establezca la protección que corresponda para garantizar su integridad". La idea de convocar de manera urgente esta comisión, que se reúne para generar consensos en torno a los elementos de la ciudad, es debatir en profundidad con expertos la protección de los mismos. "Solo a partir del consenso es como se puede proteger el patrimonio cultural, el acervo democrático y la justicia social".

Por su parte, la concejala del PSOE Mar Espinar recordó que el mural de Ciudad Lineal surgió del proyecto 'Compartiendo Muros', iniciativa en la que participó la sociedad civil y en las que se implicaron asociaciones de vecinos, artistas y entidades educativas y sociales. También acusó al ayuntamiento de "quedarse de perfil y de aceptar las iniciativas de la extrema derecha que cargan contra estos espacios" mientras que "proliferan las acciones vandálicas contra este tipo de intervenciones artísticas, especialmente aquellas dedicadas a las mujeres y al feminismo".

