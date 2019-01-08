Una masa de aire polar desplomará las temperaturas a partir de este miércoles

La entrada este miércoles de una masa fría de aire polar por el noreste de la península, que se extenderá a lo largo del jueves al resto del territorio peninsular y Baleares, provocará un desplome generalizado de las temperaturas, con heladas en amplias zonas del interior.
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) prevé que el episodio, relativamente húmedo al principio, se torne rápidamente a un carácter más seco, con heladas generalizadas en buena parte del interior peninsular, aunque tampoco se descartan en el litoral del Levante.
Los vientos de componente norte dejarán hasta el viernes aire muy frío sobre todo el territorio peninsular y Baleares, soplará el cierzo en el valle del Ebro y la tramontana en el noreste de Catalunya y norte de Baleares, con rachas muy fuertes, lo que propiciará que la sensación térmica sea aún más baja.
Las temperaturas descenderán durante la noche por debajo de los cinco grados negativos en ambas mesetas y en torno de los sistemas montañosos, e incluso descenderán hasta los diez grados bajo cero, y las diurnas no se superarán los 5 grados centígrados en el interior de la mitad norte.
Sin embargo, el miércoles no se esperan precipitaciones de importancia, aunque sí alguna nevada débil a partir de la noche en el Cantábrico oriental y cara norte de Pirineos, con la cota en torno a los 400 metros e incluso inferior, y el jueves habrá alguna lluvia débil en Baleares y litorales de sureste y de Alborán, que remitirán el viernes, con probables nevadas débiles por encima de 300-500 metros en Mallorca.
La Agencia de Meteorología espera que las temperaturas diurnas se recuperen poco a poco a partir del sábado y las nocturnas a partir del domingo, aunque el viento se mantendrá durante el fin de semana en el Ebro y Baleares, con tendencia a disminuir de intensidad. Para el fin de semana y los primeros días de la semana siguiente podría continuar la estabilidad, con cielos poco nubosos y sin precipitaciones en la mayor parte del territorio.
