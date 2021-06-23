Las mascarillas solo dejarán de ser obligatorias al aire libre cuando se cumpla la distancia de seguridad de 1,5 metros

A partir del próximo sábado 26 de junio se dejarán de ver tantas mascarillas por la calle, pero nadie podrá dejar los cubrebocas en sus casas: todas las personas tendrán que llevar una mascarilla guardada porque habrá muchas situaciones, incluso al aire libre, en las que se tendrán que seguir utilizando. Es decir, seguirán siendo fundamentales para la vida cotidiana ya que se tendrán que utilizar siempre que no se pueda cumplir la distancia de seguridad de 1,5 metros de distancia con otras personas.

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, ya ha presentado ante las comunidades autónomas el documento del RD Ley de flexibilización de la mascarilla. Este texto no se someterá a votación en el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud y se aprobará este jueves por el Consejo de Ministras extraordinario de este jueves. Las medidas entrarán en vigor el sábado 26 de junio y en el documento se especifican los sitios y las situaciones en las que hay que seguir utilizando los cubrebocas.



En el interior de cualquier espacio y en el transporte público

Se seguirán utilizando en interiores, tanto en espacios cerrados privados como de uso público o en el transporte público.

Eventos multitudinarios

Las mascarillas serán obligatorias en cualquier evento multitudinario en el que las personas estén de pie aunque sea al aire libre.

Si las personas están sentadas y hay distancia de metro y medio entre no convivientes no serán obligatorias. Si no se cumple la distancia de seguridad sí lo serán.



Residencias de mayores

Los trabajadores y las visitas tendrán que utilizar siempre mascarillas. Si el 80% de los usuarios están inmunizados, ellos sí podrán dejar de utilizarlas.

