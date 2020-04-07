Estás leyendo: Facua exige controlar el precio de las mascarillas y acabar con la especulación

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Mascarillas y coronavirus Facua exige controlar el precio de las mascarillas y acabar con la especulación

La organización de defensa de los consumidores ve irrisorio que se pidan hasta 20 euros por un producto que vale unos pocos céntimos y pide al Gobierno que regule los precios de guantes y mascarillas.

Mascarillas en Shangai
Mascarillas apiladas en una fábrica de Shangai. (REUTERS)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Público

La organización FACUA-Consumidores en Acción exige al gobierno que intervenga "sin más dilación" el precio de mascarillas y guantes y que establezca un máximo por unidad. Estas medidas, afirma la organización, debería ir acompañada decomisos de productos y sanciones hacia las empresas que los vulneren.

FACUA advierte de que se debe garantizar el acceso de estos productos para toda la población de forma controlada y que se evite el acaparamiento, sobre todos si como apuntan fuentes gubernamentales se va a recomendar su uso generalizado a la población.

Junto a estas  reivindicaciones , dirigidas al Ministerio de Consumo y a la Vicepresidencia Social, FACUA recuerda que "ya se han intervenido los precios de dos sectores, uno de ellos, el de las telecomunicaciones, como consecuencia de una de las peticiones trasladadas por la asociación a los citados ministerios".

Así, mediante el Real Decreto-ley del 31 de mazo se prohibió a las compañías de telecomunicaciones que apliquen subidas tarifarias en servicios en los que esté prohibido realizar portabilidades durante el estado de alarma, esto es, los de fibra y los paquetes integrados -fibra más móvil y/o televisión digital-. Por otro lado, el 29 de marzo una Orden del Ministerio de Sanidad intervino las tarifas del sector de las funerarias, prohibiendo que sean superiores a las que cobraban antes de decretarse el estado de alarma.

La organización advierte de que numerosos consumidores ya están denunciando precios absolutamente desproporcionados por mascarillas. Entre los casos que ha recopilado FACUA, ha detectado la venta de estos productos por precios que se acercan a los 20 euros por unidad (19,95).

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú