"Veremos cómo queda la versión final del documento, pero yo creo que esta medida se quedará", ha enfatizado.

El director del Centro de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón | EFE

madrid

europa press

El director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias, Fernando Simón, ha informado de que, previsiblemente, las mascarillas van a seguir siendo obligatorias hasta que se observe si hay nuevas olas de epidemia del coronavirus en otoño.

Simón se ha pronunciado así en la rueda de prensa diaria en relación a las medidas sanitarias que se van a incluir en un real decreto ley, que previsiblemente se aprobará el próximo martes en el Consejo de Ministros, para actuar frente a la covid-19 tras el levantamiento del estado de alarma.

Aunque no ha querido apenas pronunciarse al respecto, Simón ha asegurado que la intención del Ministerio de Sanidad es mantener la actual obligación del uso de mascarillas hasta que se compruebe si hay o no nuevas oleadas de epidemia a partir de otoño.

"Veremos cómo queda la versión final del documento, pero yo creo que esta medida se quedará", ha enfatizado. Actualmente, las mascarillas son obligatorias para todas las personas mayores de seis años en la vía pública, en espacios al aire libre y en cualquier espacio cerrado de uso público o que se encuentre abierto al público siempre que no sea posible mantener una distancia de seguridad interpersonal de al menos dos metros.

No obstante, están exentas de utilizarlas las personas que presenten algún tipo de dificultad respiratoria que pueda verse agravada por el uso de mascarilla y en las que el uso de mascarilla resulte contraindicado por motivos de salud debidamente justificados. Asimismo, no están obligados aquellos que por su situación de discapacidad o dependencia presenten alteraciones de conducta que hagan inviable su utilización.

