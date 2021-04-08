Estás leyendo: Las mascarillas no serán obligatorias cuando se realice un "esfuerzo físico intenso" y siempre que se mantenga la distancia

Coronavirus Las mascarillas no serán obligatorias cuando se realice un "esfuerzo físico intenso" y siempre que se mantenga la distancia

El Consejo Interterritorial de Salud modifica la norma y decreta que no será obligatorio usar mascarilla en la playa antes o después del baño o la práctica de deporte en el medio acuático pero sí en los paseos al borde del mar.

Una mujer utiliza la mascarilla en la playa de Palma de Mallorca. Atienza / EFE

Las mascarillas podrán no llevarse cuando se realice un "esfuerzo físico intenso", de carácter no deportivo, al aire libre y de forma individual, siempre y cuando se mantenga 1,5 metros de distancia, según acordaron este miércoles el Ministerio de Sanidad y las comunidades autónomas en el pleno del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud.

De esta forma, se modifica la ley de medidas urgentes de prevención, contención y coordinación para hacer frente a la crisis sanitaria ocasionada por la covid-19, conocida como ley de nueva normalidad, aprobada el pasado 18 de marzo en el Congreso de los Diputados y publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) el pasado martes, en la que se establecía la obligatoriedad de utilizar mascarillas en todos los lugares y circunstancias.

Además, en el documento aprobado por el CISNS se señala también, manteniendo siempre la distancia de seguridad, que no será obligatorio usar mascarilla en los periodos de descanso antes o después del baño o la práctica de deporte en el medio acuático, en el entorno del mismo, durante el baño y durante la práctica de deporte.

Tampoco será obligatorio su uso en las actividades de socorrismo o rescate cuando requieren acceder al medio acuático, y en los periodos estrictamente necesarios para comer o beber, en lugares en los que esté autorizado.

La mascarilla sí será obligatoria en el peso por los accesos a playas, lagos y demás entornos naturales; en el paseo a la orilla del mar y de los demás entornos acuáticos; en los vestuarios de piscinas públicas o comunitarias, salvo en las duchas; y cuando se permanezca en el exterior o interior de establecimientos de hostelería fuera de los periodos necesarios para comer o beber.

