El Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, órgano en el que se reúnen el Ministerio de Sanidad y los consejeros de las Comunidades Autónomas, no ha tomado en su reunión de este miércoles una decisión sobre relajar el uso de la mascarilla en ciertos espacios y se han emplazado a llevarlo a las siguientes Conferencias Sectoriales, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la reunión.

Así, Sanidad ha trasladado a las Comunidades Autónomas que está trabajando con los criterios legales para la relajación del uso de la mascarilla que, tal y como ha avanzado el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, se podrá llevar a cabo "pronto".

Algunas autonomías habían planteado este debate en el Consejo Interterritorial de esta tarde, llegando incluso a proponer que se permita la flexibilidad a cada Comunidad, pero por el momento no se ha acordado nada al respecto y se han emplazado a seguir trabajando.

Este debate había vuelto a aparecer después de que el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, se mostrara esta misma mañana confiado en que "pronto" abandonaríamos las mascarillas en el exterior tras haber alcanzado la "velocidad de crucero" en la vacunación.

Sin embargo, la Comisión de Salud Pública, en la que están representadas las comunidades y el Ministerio de Sanidad, no abordó en su reunión de este martes la posible eliminación de la obligatoriedad de la mascarillas en los exteriores. "No se ha tratado. No hay fecha", precisaban fuentes del Ministerio que dirige Carolina Darias.

