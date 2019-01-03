Público
Matan una perra de dos tiros La perra que cuidaba un barrio de Baiona aparece muerta de dos disparos

Tras diez días de búsqueda, una protectora del municipio encontró a la mastín con las piernas traseras atadas y dos heridas que habrían sido causadas por disparos, aunque la autopsia lo confirmará.

Un perro enjaulado | EFE

Una perra que solía pasear por la rotonda del colegio del barrio de Fontes, en Baiona, ha aparecido muerta después de diez días de búsqueda. La comunidad del barrio alimentaba a la mastín como si de una mascota propia se tratara, por lo que la consternación entre el vecindario es evidente.

El animal ya tenía una casa asignada gracias a la protectora Baisenpulgas, que fue la primera en descubrir el trágico final. De hecho, el cadáver se encontró con una descomposición avanzada, lo que no supuso ningún problema para su identificación.

Según la protectora, "el animal yacía en una zona de difícil acceso y con las patas traseras atadas con un cordel. Todavía no nos lo han confirmado pero creen que tiene dos agujeros de disparos", tal y como recoge La Voz de Galicia. La Guardia Civil ya se encuentra investigando el incidente, aunque hasta la autopsia no se podrán saber las causas exactas de la muerte. La perra, que estaba embarazada, nunca creó un conflicto y era tratada como la mascota del pueblo, afirman desde la ONG.

