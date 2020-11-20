Así matan los turistas a elefantes, por placer y a traición, pagando 30.000 dólares

MADRID
La crueldad humana hay veces que no tiene límites. La organización en defensa de los derechos de los animales PETA ha revelado las prácticas de caza indiscriminada que se están llevando a cabo en reservas naturales como es la que se encuentra adyacente al Parque Nacional Kruger, en Sudáfrica.
Un vídeo publicado por la organización muestra a un turista estadounidense, que había pagado previamente 30.000 dólares, mata a disparos a un elefante. La terrible secuencia muestra cómo un gran elefante sale pacíficamente de unos matorrales mientras un cazador de trofeos animales y sus guías esperan al acecho.
El turista dispara al elefante en la cabeza y observa cómo el paquidermo cae de rodillas. Mientras el animal está sufriendo sin poder levantarse, él y sus acompañantes se acercan a él por un lateral para poder disparar con mayor precisión y acabar con la vida del animal. Finalmente le dispara cuatro veces más, mientras el animal barrita, angustiado.
"PETA le pide a todos aquellos indignados con esta cobardía que se unan a nosotros para presionar por la aprobación de leyes que prohíban la importación al Reino Unido de cabezas y otras partes de animales como trofeos", ha asegurado la fundadora de la asociación, Ingrid Newkirk.
Además, PETA ha revelado las inversiones del presidente sudafricano, Cyril Raphosa, en la industria de la caza de trofeos. Según, la asociación, "Ramaphosa está discretamente desarrollando y expandiendo una propiedad de caza de trofeos llamada Diepdrift, poblándola de animales provenientes de Phala Phala, su operación personal de cría de animales silvestres, y que es propietario del 50% de Tsala Hunting Safaris". PETA afirma poseer grabaciones en las que altos cargos del Gobierno sudafricano admiten que el presidente comparte por igual las ganancias de todas las cacerías realizadas a través de Tsala.
