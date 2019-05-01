Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Una matanza clandestina sin controles sanitarios provoca un brote de triquinosis 

Se trata del mayor brote en España en los últimos siete años. Hasta 17 personas contrajeron esta enfermedad parasitaria aunque solamente una requirió el ingreso hospitalario. 

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 2
Un cerdo en el matadero a punto de perder la vida. | L214

Un cerdo en el matadero a punto de perder la vida. | L214

Una matanza clandestina de un cerdo, realizada sin los controles sanitarios pertinentes, ha provocado el mayor brote de triquinosis en España en los últimos siete años con 17 afectados, según ha confirmado la Junta de Castilla-La Mancha y ha informado El País

La situación se dio el pasado 8 de enero en la localidad de Retuerta del Bullaque, en Ciudad Real. Los afectados Los enfermos son miembros y amigos de una familia que crió al animal en régimen de semilibertad y que consumieron embutidos que realizaron ellos mismos con el animal.

Solo uno de los 17 afectados requirió ingreso hospitalario, mientras que el resto se recuperó con un tratamiento antiparasitario. El Gobierno regional abrió un expediente a la familia, pero los inspectores no impusieron ninguna sanción.

La triquinosis es una enfermedad parasitaria que se produce al comer carne infectada por la invasión de las larvas de triquina en los músculos del organismo y que se caracteriza por fiebre alta, dolores musculares y vómitos o diarreas. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad