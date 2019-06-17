Público
Mataró Investigan la muerte por arma blanca de una menor en un piso de Mataró

El cadáver de la chica fue localizado poco después de las 22.00 horas de este domingo en un piso de esta localidad barcelonesa. Los Mossos han abierto una investigación para tratar de determinar las circunstancias sobre la muerte de la joven ya que, por el momento, no se descarta ninguna hipótesis, según las fuentes.

Fotografía de archivo de un coche de los Mossos d'Esquadra. - EFE

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan la muerte por arma blanca de una chica menor de edad cuyo cadáver ha sido localizado en un domicilio de Mataró (Barcelona), en un caso en el que todas las hipótesis están abiertas.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes cercanas al caso, el cadáver de la chica fue localizado poco después de las 22.00 horas de este domingo en un piso de esta localidad barcelonesa.

Los Mossos han abierto una investigación para tratar de determinar las circunstancias sobre la muerte de la joven ya que, por el momento, no se descarta ninguna hipótesis, según las fuentes.

