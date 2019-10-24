Los Mossos d'Esquadra han encontrado sin vida este miércoles al matrimonio desaparecido el pasado día 20 de octubre en el municipio de Sant Jaume dels Domenys (Tarragona), sin que hasta el momento hayan trascendido la causa de la muerte.
La Policía catalana había alertado a través de las redes sociales de la desaparición de esta pareja formada por Victoriano y Josefa, un matrimonio que, según explicaron, necesitaba medicación.
Los Mossos, que han informado del desenlace por medio de su cuenta de Twitter, han abierto una investigación para determinar la causa de la muerte de la pareja.
Malauradament s'han trobat sense vida els cossos del Victoriano i la Josefa— Mossos (@mossos) October 23, 2019
Lamentablemente se han encontrado sin vida los cuerpos de Victoriano y Josefa https://t.co/X2oSt404b3
