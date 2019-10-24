Público
Matrimonio Tarragona Los Mossos encuentran sin vida a un matrimonio desaparecido en Tarragona

Los agentes han abierto una investigación para determinar la causa de la muerte de la pareja, que desapareció el pasado 20 de octubre en el municipio de Sant Jaume dels Domenys. 

Agentes de patrulla de los Mossos d'Esquadra, en una imagen de archivo. - MOSSOS D'ESQUADRA

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han encontrado sin vida este miércoles al matrimonio desaparecido el pasado día 20 de octubre en el municipio de Sant Jaume dels Domenys (Tarragona), sin que hasta el momento hayan trascendido la causa de la muerte.

La Policía catalana había alertado a través de las redes sociales de la desaparición de esta pareja formada por Victoriano y Josefa, un matrimonio que, según explicaron, necesitaba medicación.

Los Mossos, que han informado del desenlace por medio de su cuenta de Twitter, han abierto una investigación para determinar la causa de la muerte de la pareja. 

