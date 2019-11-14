Público
Mediapro recibe la Mención de Honor en los Premis Nacionals de Comunicació 2019

El galardón, concedido por la Generalitat de Catalunya, ha sido otorgado a la corporación por haberse convertido "en la productora y grupo empresarial catalán de comunicación más grande del país, y líder en el sector audiovisual europeo".

Los responsables de Mediapro, Jaume Roures y Taxto Benet, recibiendo el galardón. / Twitter-Juan Arza

La Generalitat de Catalunya ha otorgado una Mención de Honor a Mediapro en los Premis Nacionals de Comunicació 2019. "Desde su fundación en 1994, se ha convertido en la productora y grupo empresarial catalán de comunicación más grande del país, y líder en el sector audiovisual europeo", reza el comunicado en el que se anuncian los premiados. 

"Su actividad integra contenidos, producción y distribución audiovisual en todo el mundo, donde el grupo dispone de 58 sedes, en 36 países de 4 continentes", continúa el texto. A recoger dicha mención, acudieron este miércoles, cuando tuvo lugar la ceremonia de entrega de los premios, los responsables de la productora, Jaume Roures y Taxto Benet.

En su XVIII edición, la institución también ha premiado en el campo de la 'radiodifusión' al director del magazine La otra Radio de Radio 4 Cinto Niqui; a la serie de Arca Audiovisual Merlí en la categoría 'televisión'; en el campo de prensa al periodista Ramon Besa y Camprubí; al diario Crítico en la categoría de 'medios de raíz digital'; al Grupo Segre, en la categoría de 'comunicación de proximidad'; y en 'publicidad' a Jaume Alemany Gas. Además de estos galardones y la mención honorífica a Mediapro, el jurado ha otorgado una segunda cita de honor al corresponsal de La Vanguardia Tomás Alcoverro por su trayectoria en Oriente Medio. 

