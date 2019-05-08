Público
Medicamentos El Ministerio de Sanidad ordena la retirada de un antibiótico por un error en el etiquetado

La retirada se ha efectuado a través de la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps) por un error en la dosis indicada en el precinto.

Estantería con medicamentos en una farmacia | EFE/ Archivo

El Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social ha ordenado este martes la retirada de un lote del antibiótico Amoxicilina/Ácido Clavulánico Aristo de 500mg/125mg de 30 comprimidos, un fármaco indicado para infecciones de oído, de orina, del tracto respiratorio, la piel o los tejidos blandos, entre otros, por un error en el etiquetado.

La retirada se ha efectuado a través de la Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps) por un error en la dosis indicada en el cupón del precinto que, en lugar de 500/125 miligramos, indicaba 875mg/125mg.

En el comunicado, el Ministerio de Sanidad pide a las comunidades autónomas a seguir la retirada de todas las unidades distribuidas del lote JL4846, con caducidad en noviembre de 2020, y ordena la devolución al laboratorio de origen en Eslovenia, Lek Pharmaceuticals D.D., a través de los cauces habituales.

