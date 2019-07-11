Público
Medicamentos Sanidad retira dos lotes de un medicamento para el párkinson

La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios ha ordenado la retirada los comprimidos Ropinirol Cinfa 0,25 miligramos recubiertos con película efg.

La Aemps  ha ordenado la retirada de dos lotes de comprimidos Ropinirol Cinfa 0,25 miligramos. Archivo

La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (Aemps), dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, ha ordenado la retirada de dos lotes de comprimidos Ropinirol Cinfa 0,25 miligramos recubiertos con película efg, un fármaco que se utiliza para el tratamiento del párkinson.

El principio activo de ropinirol cinfa es ropinirol, que pertenece a un grupo de medicamentos denominados agonistas de dopamina, que actúan del mismo modo que una sustancia natural que se encuentra en el cerebro denominada dopamina.

Las personas con la enfermedad del párkinson tienen bajos niveles de dopamina en algunas partes del cerebro y este fármaco tiene un efecto similar a la dopamina natural, con lo que reduce los síntomas de la patología.

Según la Aemps, se ha procedido a la retirada de los dos lotes de Ropinirol Cinfa 0,25 mg 126 comprimidos porque se ha hallado un "resultado fuera de especificaciones en el ensayo de valoración en estudios de estabilidad en curso" del medicamento.

Los lotes retirados y su fecha de caducidad son los siguientes: lote N002 con la fecha de caducidad de 30 de abril de 2020, la misma que el otro lote, el N003.

